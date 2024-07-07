JAKIM to step up enforcement actions against groups spreading deviant content - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised the importance of strict enforcement against groups spreading content on deviant teachings.

He said following the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, at the national-level Maal Hijrah celebration today, it is crucial for either the religious authorities or the police to act decisively on this issue.

“I will instruct the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to engage in discussions with the state Islamic religious departments, particularly their enforcement divisions, to collaborate in addressing issues related to the spread of deviant teachings,” he told the media after the Maal Hijrah celebration today.

Mohd Na’im added that to uphold the King’s decree, he will seek an audience with His Majesty soon to discuss the establishment of a special committee to tackle the spread of deviant content.

Additionally, he said that His Majesty’s decree regarding the need for a religious reference centre to disseminate accurate knowledge and information is an important step due to the challenge of the unrestricted flow of information through social media, which is difficult to regulate.

“The matter will be discussed with Jakim, the federal-level religious agency responsible for regulating religious issues. As His Majesty ordered the establishment of a religious reference centre, we will explore how to proceed with its establishment,” he said.

Earlier, in his Royal Address, Sultan Ibrahim urged the government to strengthen enforcement against deviant content and establish a religious reference centre to promote accurate knowledge and information dissemination.

Mohd Na’im expressed full support for Sultan Ibrahim’s decree, emphasising the importance for the public, especially social media users, to uphold moral standards and respectful language while using these platforms for constructive purposes rather than causing harm.

“Let’s all adhere to His Majesty’s decree to use social media responsibly, foster mutual respect, and cultivate unity and harmony among our multi-racial communities,” he said.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, attended the national-level Maal Hijrah 2024/1446H at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and his wife, Azrina Puteri Mohamed Mahyuddin.

Themed ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI’, it embodies the essence of the teachings of the Prophet SAW and serves as a significant theme to guide the people of this country towards genuine success in both worldly matters and the hereafter.

Therefore, community development based on the concept of Al-Falah must be cultivated, actively pursued, lived, and achieved to realise the concept of Malaysia MADANI.