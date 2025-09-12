Petronas delivers Malaysia’s first locally blended sustainable aviation fuel

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has delivered Malaysia’s first blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), marking its in-house capability and readiness to provide continuous, scalable supply in the country.

The SAF will be uplifted for Malaysia Airlines’ daily late-evening MH2 service from Kuala Lumpur to London between September 1 and September 16, marking a tangible step in integrating the fuel into its regular operations.

Locally blended at Petronas’ facilities, the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC)-certified SAF, which meets CORSIA-eligible fuel requirements, was delivered directly to KLIA via Malaysian Refining Company’s (MRCSB) multi-product pipeline, ensuring readily available supply through its integrated chain.

Petronas vice president of refining, marketing and trading Ahmad Adly Alias said the company recognises its role in driving the global push towards decarbonisation, particularly in advancing Malaysia’s net-zero ambition as a key enabler contributing to the development of future fuels.

“Decarbonising the aviation industry requires reliable pathways, and SAF represents one of the most immediate solutions available today,” he said in a statement.

He said the pilot project is a strategic long-term investment to build in-house capabilities through advancements in technology and infrastructure, as well as talent development, to deliver reliable, cost-effective solutions to partners and customers.

“This achievement has also effectively positioned us ahead in supporting the government’s targets for SAF under the 13th Malaysia Plan, reinforcing our commitment to national energy security and industrial growth,” he added.

Malaysia Aviation Group’s group chief sustainability officer, Philip See, said that strong collaboration across the aviation industry is essential to scale up SAF production, making it more widely available, accessible, and affordable.

“MAG is encouraged by this progress and remains committed to championing initiatives that accelerate SAF adoption, supporting both Malaysia’s and the global journey towards a greener, more sustainable future for aviation,” he said. - Bernama