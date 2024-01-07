JAKOA to ensure no leakage in diesel subsidy assistance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) will ensure there is no leakage in the targeted diesel subsidy assistance to the community.

It will streamline the application process with the assistance of district Orang Asli development officers (PKOAD), who will go into the field to ensure all eligible Orang Asli individuals receive the aid.

“This aid will help ease the burden of fuel costs borne by the Orang Asli community in carrying out their daily and economic activities. This assistance also covers those who are not included in the BUDI Agri-Komoditi and BUDI Individu categories,” said JAKOA in a statement today.

Additionally, taking into account the constraints faced by the Orang Asli community living far inland, the department will fine-tune the aid payment mechanism and act as a facilitating agency to ensure the process is carried out smoothly.

It also reiterated its commitment to helping the Orang Asli community and improving their well-being and quality of life.

It added that diesel fuel subsidy assistance to the Orang Asli community began distribution yesterday (June 30) based on their applications.

The department also welcomed the government’s announcement on the implementation of the MADANI Subsidy Assistance (BUDI MADANI) programme, the monthly financial assistance of RM200 to eligible groups following the targeted diesel subsidy, which includes individual private vehicle owners, small-scale farmers and smallholders.

Private diesel vehicle owners who meet the eligibility criteria can apply under the BUDI Individu category, while small-scale farmers and smallholders can apply under the BUDI Agri-Komoditi category.