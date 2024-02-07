Klang Valley highway corruption: Plot thickens as MACC detains two more in probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) remanded two more individuals, the chairman of a company and the director of a sub-contractor company, to assist in investigations of a corruption case worth over RM1 billion involving a highway project in the Klang Valley.

The remand order against the men in their 40s and 50s was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin, who allowed the MACC application made at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

The chairman of the company, allegedly a ‘Datuk’, was remanded until Saturday (July 6) while the director of the company involved was remanded until Thursday (July 4).

MACC sources said the two suspects were arrested between 9pm and 12 midnight last night, after appearing to testify at the MACC headquarters.

“They are suspected of giving bribes of over RM200,000 to statutory body officials as a reward in return for getting work on a highway construction project that was previously carried out by another company.

“They are also believed to have bribed officials at a highway concession company for the same purpose,” he told Bernama here today.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, also confirmed the arrest and said investigations are being carried out under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He also confirmed that all the (three) suspects who were previously remanded in relation to the investigation of the case were released yesterday after the remand period expired, including the chief executive officer (CEO) of the highway concession company out on a bail of RM150,000.