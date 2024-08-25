Jalan Masjid India sinkhole incident caused by geographical factors - Fadillah

KUCHING: The sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, was caused by geographical and soil structure factors, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He explained that the limestone soil composition in the area disrupts the flow of underground water, leading to soil instability and ultimately resulting in the formation of the sinkhole.

“Sometimes, it’s impossible to predict when and where a sinkhole will occur.

“This phenomenon doesn’t only happen in Malaysia, but also around the world, particularly in areas with limestone and specific geological conditions,” he said after launching the Convention Against Worker Exploitation here today.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, expressed hope that with advanced technology in the future, such incidents could be reduced, and early preventive measures could be taken.

“Although we cannot predict precisely when a sinkhole will occur, with the right knowledge and technology, we can take necessary steps to protect communities and mitigate the impact of these incidents,“ he added.

On Friday, a tourist from India, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, fell into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole after the ground gave way when she was walking in the area in front of Malayan Mansion at 8.22 am.



