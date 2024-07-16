Jalan Sultan Ismail to return to one-way traffic from July 22

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will implement traffic changes on Jalan Sultan Ismail effective July 22.

In a statement today, DBKL said the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion has decided that Jalan Sultan Ismail, from the Jalan Raja Chulan intersection to the Jalan Bukit Bintang intersection, will revert to its original one-way stretch beginning at 12.01 am next Monday.

It said this decision was made after conducting studies and considering feedback received during the trial period since May 1.

“The Cabinet Committee is committed to addressing traffic congestion issues, particularly in Kuala Lumpur.

“By returning Jalan Sultan Ismail to its original direction, we hope the traffic flow will stabilise, especially in the surrounding areas,” the statement said.