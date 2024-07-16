PETALING JAYA: Sources have revealed that Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah’s alleged threat expose the suspect of their affair to his wife could have been the cause of her murder.

According to sources speaking to Harian Metro, the conflict between them emerged after the victim allegedly pushed the idea of marriage onto the suspect.

It is learnt that Farah allegedly threatened to expose her affair with the suspect to his wife, causing him to see red.

She was then choked to death before being dumped at a ditch near where she was found later on.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan has reportedly confirmed the suspect, a policeman was in a relationship with Farah.

However the motive for murder is still under investigation.

On Monday (July 15), the victim was found dead in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor.

She was reported missing by her housemate on Wednesday (July 10) after she failed to return to her home in Tanjung Malim, Perak after delivering a rental car to a customer.

The 26-year-old suspect has been remanded for seven days until July 22 and the case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

