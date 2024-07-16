Drones enable monitoring environmental and wildlife protection, forest encroachment – Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The use of drone technology enables the monitoring of environmental protection, wildlife in protected areas and forest encroachment to be carried out more effectively, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said currently the drone technology is being used by several agencies under the ministry such as the Department of Environment (DOE), Forestry Department of Malaysia (JPSM), Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) as well as the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM).

“With the presence of drones, even though they are not 100 pe cent, they help a lot in the work, giving us an advantage and helping us carry out our tasks efficiently,” he said when inaugurating the National Drone Symposium 2024 here today.

“There was once when the DOE, in collaboration with JUPEM, used drones to detect bauxite waste disposal areas in Kuantan, Pahang. The information gathered helped the authorities to make decisions in dealing with issues related to bauxite.”

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said the development of drone-related technology has changed the landscape of industry and public services globally, including in Malaysia.

“Currently, drone technology is used to carry out various strategic and non-strategic functions. The ability of drones to perform risky and challenging tasks in a short period of time has opened up new opportunities to increase effectiveness in various fields,“ he said.

He also reminded all parties to use drone technology wisely and responsibly, adding that those flying drones even for the purpose of aerial work must obtain a permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“Drones cannot be misused for illegal and immoral activities such as invading the privacy rights of individuals, threatening public safety and endangering flight operations and national security.

In a separate press conference, Nik Nazmi said his team will improve the existing drone technology to enable monitoring of matters related to environmental pollution and so on to be implemented effectively.

“Technology (drone) changes rapidly and we will make improvements over time,” he added.