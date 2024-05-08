JaPen organises Pentarama X Kelab Malaysiaku programme in 38 schools

PUTRAJAYA: In conjunction with National Month, the Information Department (JaPen) is organising the Pentarama X Kelab Malaysiaku programme in 38 schools across five states to foster and ignite patriotic spirit among students.

JaPen deputy director-general (strategic communications) Rubaayah Osman said the Pentarama X Kelab Malaysiaku squad would be visiting selected schools in Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya), Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, and Sarawak to arrange various patriotic activities with the students.

“This programme, which is a collaboration with our strategic partner, the Education Ministry, aims to nurture a love for the country from an early age.

“We need to instil patriotic spirit in our younger generation so that they will feel a sense of ownership towards the country and will always love and protect it,” she told reporters after launching the Pentarama X Kelab Malaysiaku programme here today.

Rubaayah said the programme also aims to provide school students with an understanding of the importance of maintaining peace and unity in Malaysia.

The programme, which runs until Sept 16, would include casual talks, patriotic song performances, and national quizzes, she added.