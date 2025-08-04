Kompleks Satria Pertiwi unveiled as Sarawak Premier’s new official office

KUCHING: Sarawak has unveiled its newest landmark, Kompleks Satria Pertiwi, as the official office of the Sarawak Premier.

The symbolic opening ceremony, held at the complex grounds, was graced by Sarawak Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and coincided with the 75th birthday of Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Located opposite the Sarawak State Library (PUSTAKA), the complex consists of three main components: the Main Office Building, the Premier’s Official Residence, and a Multipurpose Hall.

The Main Office accommodates the Premier’s office and administrative units, while the residence serves as a venue for hosting dignitaries and small official events.

The Multipurpose Hall is designed for large-scale functions and staff use.

Architecturally, the white complex blends neoclassical and colonial styles, reflecting Sarawak’s historical heritage and multicultural unity.

Previously, the Premier’s office operated from Wisma Bapa Malaysia since 1976 before relocating to this modern, strategically positioned complex.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, alongside State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, state ministers, and department heads.

Festivities included a vibrant light display, plaque-signing, and a guided tour of the administrative complex. - Bernama