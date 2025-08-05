Sunderland coach Le Bris signs new contract until 2028

SUNDERLAND head coach Regis Le Bris has signed a new long-term contract with the club, keeping him at the Stadium of Light until 2028. The 49-year-old Frenchman, who joined in June 2024 after leaving Lorient, guided the Black Cats back to the Premier League after an eight-year absence.

Le Bris led Sunderland to a dramatic Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United in May, securing promotion with a 2-1 win. The club will begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on August 16.

“The connection I have with the staff, players, and supporters has been natural, and we shared many great moments together,“ Le Bris said. “The collective ambition is there to see and now, there is a desire to become stronger. I can feel the energy and intent to push forward, and we need that in the next challenges we will face.”

Sunderland finished fourth in the Championship last season before overcoming Coventry in the play-off semi-finals. Tommy Watson’s winner at Wembley sealed their return to the top flight. The club has since strengthened their squad with eight new signings, including former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi praised Le Bris for his impact. “Regis’ new contract is a mark of recognition for the outstanding work he’s undertaken since arriving at Sunderland, and more importantly, it reflects our trust in the future we’re building together,“ Ghisolfi said.

“Our objective is to establish Sunderland as a Premier League Club - not just in name, but in identity, performance, and ambition - and Regis is an important part of that vision.” - AFP