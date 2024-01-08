JB Aquatic Centre closed until January after bacterial contamination - Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government has decided to close the Larkin Arena Aquatic Centre here until a re-opening in early January, following a public incident of infection believed to be linked to e-coli water contamination.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the drying process of the swimming pool and diving pool at the centre will be done today and the pool’s filtration system is to be examined.

He said it was to ensure the water quality level at the centre, which is under the management of Damansara Assets, is safe before it re-opens to the public, as well as to enable improvement works including the replacement of tiles in the two pools, estimated to cost RM1. 3 million.

“This centre will also be closed until the scheduled works of the Johor State Department of Chemistry and Health Department (JKNJ) for cleaning and anti-rust system is completed by Damansara Assets because it (aquatic centre) has not yet been handed over to the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB),“ he said after a visit to the centre here today.

Mohd Hairi meanwhile, said the State Sports Council (MSNJ), Youth and Sports Department and the Education Department agreed to adhere to elaborate safety procedures before using the centre for tournaments.

“We want all departments and agencies to synchronise and focus on this safety aspect,“ he said.

In a breakout of infection, some 19 students participating in the Johor School Sports Council (MSSJ) 2024 Aquatic Championships held at the Aquatic Centre’s swimming and diving pools from July 16-18 were treated in hospital for rashes, nausea, fever and itchy skin before the centre was ordered to close until Aug 6.

Mohd Hairi was quoted as saying that water samples taken from the swimming and diving pools for testis were confirmed to contain e-coli (Escherichia coli) by the Chemistry Department on Monday.