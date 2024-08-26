JBPM inspects 15 MRT stations to ensure compliance with Act 341

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has inspected 15 Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations in the capital recently, in an effort to ensure the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341) has been fully complied with by the premises concerned.

In a statement today, JBPM announced the inspection found that the premises need to make several improvements involving the public address system, the main panel of the fire prevention system, the ‘pressurerise’ system in the fire escape, the ‘fire fighting’ lobby and faulty emergency lights.

According to JBPM, all the findings will be recorded before a notice informing about the requirements to be complied with (FC6) is issued to the premises for compliance purposes.

“This inspection is one of JBPM’s preparedness measures to ensure that the Fire Safety Equipment System on the premises is working and in good condition.

“This inspection is also done to ensure that the Fire Safety Action Plan is in good condition during an incident or fire which is the main thing in ensuring the safety of life and property,“ according to JBPM.

JBPM said that the operation was carried out for two days starting on August 21 led by Kuala Lumpur JBPM Fire Safety assistant director Mohamad Hamizal Ainuddin.

“The inspection which was carried out from 12.30 midnight until 4.30 am had gone smoothly and received full cooperation from all parties in ensuring that any fire incident can be dealt with properly,“ according to JBPM.