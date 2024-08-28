JBPM to showcase USAR trucks at National Day parade

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will feature its Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) trucks and the newly branded Kelab Bomba Cilik at the 67th National Day parade this Saturday.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said two USAR vehicles would be showcased to the public for the first time at this year’s parade.

“The JBPM contingent’s unique highlight this year is the USAR team, which specialises in rescue operations involving collapsed buildings, landslides, tunnels and other urban emergencies,” he told Bernama today.

Elaborating, he said the department received five USAR trucks this year, with one delivered in February and the remaining four in July.

These vehicles were procured under a RM7.5 million tender awarded two years ago, specifically for the Special Tactical Operations and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM), he added.

According to Nor Hisham, JBPM is also highlighting its rebranded Kelab Bomba Cilik, formerly known as the Children’s Fire Safety Club (Kelab 3K).

He said the JBPM contingent comprises 416 members, showcasing the department’s extensive functions and roles, with 24 assets covering land and air operations.

He added that two aerial assets will be involved in a flag-flying segment alongside the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Royal Malaysia Police.

This year’s National Day celebration will take place at Dataran Putrajaya, under the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka”.