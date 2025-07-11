Six arrested in Bintangor cockfighting raid, items seized

BINTANGOR: Police conducted a raid on a cockfighting operation near Jalan Tanjung Manis, arresting six local men suspected of involvement in illegal gambling. The operation led to the seizure of multiple items, including live and dead roosters, weighing scales, and a whiteboard used during the fights.

Meradong police chief DSP Tansli Mering confirmed the arrests in a statement, noting that the suspects were taken to the Bintangor police station for further investigation. The case is being handled under Section 73(1)(g) of the Public Health (Veterinary) Ordinance 1999, which carries penalties of up to RM2,000 in fines, six months’ imprisonment, or both.

Tansli urged the public to avoid illegal gambling activities, including cockfighting, and encouraged individuals with relevant information to assist authorities in preventing such unlawful practices.