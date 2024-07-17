JBPM treats corruption allegations in promotions seriously

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is addressing allegations of corruption among its members concerning promotions seriously, following their circulation on social media today.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said they will conduct a thorough investigation into these claims.

“We take these allegations seriously,“ he told Bernama briefly.

Earlier today on Telegram, two photos surfaced allegedly showing officers from a rescue team lobbying for promotions and suspected of engaging in corrupt activities.

Nor Hisham said the implicated officers will be filing a police report for further action.

He said any personnel dissatisfied with issues can report them through meetings, online platforms, or by submitting written complaints.

“Every complaint, including anonymous letters will be investigated for appropriate action to be taken,” he added.