Jiwa Malaysia Concert: Youth expression of love for the nation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Jiwa Malaysia Concert, scheduled for Sept 7, is intended to serve as a platform for young Malaysians to express their love for the nation through a variety of musical performances.

Malaysia Stadium Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Iliyas Jamil, said that the corporation is co-organising the concert as part of its social responsibility to the country in conjunction with the National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations.

“Malaysia Stadium Corporation manages several venues such as Axiata Arena, the National Stadium, and the National Hockey Stadium, which host various concert events every year.

“So far, we have only provided venues, but this time we are going beyond that by acting as organisers as a gift to Malaysians through the concert that is fitting for the National Month and Malaysia Day,“ he told a press conference here yesterday.

The concert, which will be held at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, will feature legendary bands such as Spider and popular bands like Hujan, Ruffedge, Bunkface, Dolla, Insomniacks, as well as a singer from Sabah, Bella Astillah.

Iliyas said that it is targeting an audience of 15,000 people from various generations, both old and new, to attend the concert.

“The concert is not merely entertainment; it embodies noble values designed to ignite the spirit of independence through performances with patriotic themes,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Spider band vocalist Rustam Mustafah, better known as Tam, said that the song selection for the concert is still in the early stages, and they might perform seven or eight songs.

“In addition to Spider’s hit songs, we will also perform solid Malay songs that can boost the patriotic spirit among the younger generation,“ he said.

Those interested in attending the concert can purchase tickets through https://ilassotickets.com, with early bird prices starting as low as RM50.