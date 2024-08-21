JKM places son of murder suspect in safe home

ALOR SETAR: The five-year-old Rohingya boy who is also the second child of the suspect in the murder of his wife and his other two children will be placed in a safe place under the temporary care of the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Kedah Welfare, Women, Family, Community and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Halimaton Shaadiah Saad said the child was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) for examination and treatment yesterday afternoon.

According to him, the child was not injured but still seemed traumatized by the incident.

“There is a trace of an old wound under the child’s cheek, but there are no other injuries. He can talk and when given toys he wants to play, but he is like in his own world,“ he told reporters here today.

Halimaton Shaadiah said the measures to save non-citizen children were in line with Section 17(1)(i) of the Children’s Act 2001 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child 1995.

She said, JKM will also identify the boy’s next of kin to ensure his welfare and welcomed members of the Rohingya ethnic community in this country to take care of the boy.

Previously, the media reported on the discovery of the bodies of two foreign nationals aged 43 years and 10 years old respectively with cuts on their necks in a drain behind an abandoned building in Pekan Simpang Kuala, here at 5pm, on Monday.

The body of a two-year-old boy who also had a cut on his neck and believed to be the third child of the suspect was found at Pantai Leman, Kuala Kedah at 12 noon, yesterday.

A 43-year-old man who is the husband and father of all the victims was arrested at a mosque in Bukit Pinang, here at 9 pm, on Monday and remanded for a week starting yesterday for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.