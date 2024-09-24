JKOM DG confirms service termination

PUTRAJAYA: Former Paya Jaras State Assemblyman Dr Mohd Khairuddin Othman has confirmed that his service as Director-General of the Community Communication Department (JKOM) has been terminated.

Mohd Khairuddin, who was appointed to the position on March 1, said he received the termination letter yesterday.

“I accept the decision with an open heart and I want to move on,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He, however, refused to comment further on the contents of the letter and the reason for the termination of his service at the agency.

“I think when it comes to the content of the letter, we should refer to the Ministry (of Communications),“ he said.

Mohd Khairuddin, who is also the Selangor PKR Secretary, was appointed as Director-General of JKOM to fill the vacant post previously held by Datuk Dr. Mohammad Agus Yusof.