Johari confirms receiving notice on six Bersatu MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today confirmed that he has received the notification regarding the vacant seats involving six Bersatu Members of Parliament under Article 49A of the Federal Constitution.

Johari said the notice was handed over to him by Bersatu chief whip Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee last Friday.

“I received a letter last Friday from (Member of Parliament) Beluran. By law, I have 21 days to review.

“Insya-Allah once I have all the answers, I’ll call you guys (reporters) to tell what’s happening ... I’ll work on it,“ he told reporters after opening an art exhibition in conjunction with 55 years of Malaysia-Romania diplomatic relations held at Parliament Building, today.

Last Thursday, Ronald in a statement said the notification of the vacant seats of the six Bersatu Members of Parliament whose membership have been revoked immediately had been submitted and received by the office of Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

It involves the parliamentary seats of Jeli and Gua Musang (Kelantan), Bukit Gantang and Kuala Kangsar (Perak), Tanjong Karang (Selangor) and Labuan.