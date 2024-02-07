Johor forms task force to tackle foreign worker issues in Pengerang

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has established a task force to address the issue of foreign workers in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi.

State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the state executive council on May 21 agreed to form the task force with five primary objectives.

“This task force will discuss and resolve issues related to foreign workers in Pengerang; plan and implement actions concerning foreign workers’ quarters; and devise both short-term and long-term solutions to the foreign worker influx.

“Additionally, the task force will develop enforcement measures against employers in managing foreign workers and set policy decisions for further action by the relevant departments,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

The task force includes representatives from the National Security Council (MKN), Kota Tinggi District Office, Pengerang Municipal Council (MPP), Kota Tinggi Land Office, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Immigration Department (JIM), Labour Department (JTK), Johor Petroleum Development Corporation, and the Johor Economic Planning Unit.

According to Lee, the first meeting today decided that worker dormitories with previously approved temporary building permits from MPP will undergo a regularisation process for more effective regulation.

He said last year’s unmanaged influx of foreign workers in Pengerang caused significant unease and discomfort among the local community due to badly managed worker quarters, unsuitable locations and a lack of security measures.

“MKN, in collaboration with PDRM, JIM, JTK, MPP, and related agencies, has conducted several integrated operations and monitoring visits since August 2023. The latest survey found that 461 foreign workers remain in three worker dormitories in Pengerang.

“All of them are employed in the area. Other foreign workers have been relocated by their employers to work elsewhere,” he said, adding that regular monitoring and enforcement will continue to prevent a recurrence of the (influx) problem.