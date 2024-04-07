2,585 EV charging units installed as of June 25, 2024 - MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,585 electric vehicle (EV) charging units have been installed nationwide as of June 25, 2024, covering all states and federal territories except Labuan.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) said this was a 12.5 per cent increase from the first quarter of this year.

“Of the total, 610 units are the direct current (DC) type while the balance of 1,975 units are the alternating current (AC) type,” the ministry said in a written reply via the Parliament portal today.

This was in reply to a query from Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) who wanted to know how many EV charging stations have been installed in the country and whether the target of 10,000 public EV charging points throughout Malaysia by 2025, as outlined in the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030, can be achieved.

According to MITI, Selangor recorded the highest number of EV chargers at 867, followed by Kuala Lumpur (675), Penang (277) and Johor (251).

The ministry said the number of chargers is sufficient to support the use of approximately 17,000 registered battery electric vehicles plus about 11,000 registered plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) on the road up till now.

“Moreover, EV and PHEV users can reduce their dependence on EV chargers open for public use by installing EV charging facilities at their home,” it added.