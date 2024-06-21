Johor KPDN seizes 28 LPG cylinders from laundromat

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 28 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from a laundromat in Taman Ekoperniagaan on Tuesday (June 18).

State director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo stated that the cylinders were seized during an operation at noon following a public complaint for alleged storing of regulated controlled goods without a permit.

She said the operator of the premises failed to produce a permit for storing the regulated LPG when requested by KPDN enforcement officers.

“We have initiated a case against them for suspected possession or storing of regulated LPG without authorisation.

“A total of 28 LPG cylinders and several business documents were also confiscated to assist in the investigation. The LPG-controlled goods wholesaler will also be investigated for selling controlled goods to individuals without a permit,“ she said in a statement today.

She clarified that the case would be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which carries a fine of up to RM 1 million or imprisonment for up to 3 years, or both, upon conviction of the first offence.

For subsequent offences, the fine increases to a maximum of RM 3 million or imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both.

The penalty for organisations or corporations is a fine of up to RM 2 million for the first offence and RM 5 million for subsequent offences.