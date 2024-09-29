Johor MB Onn Hafiz thanks voters, attributes victory to team work

KLUANG: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has thanked all Barisan Nasional (BN) voters in the Mahkota state constituency for enabling them to get a landslide victory in the by-election today.

The Johor BN chairman also described the victory as being the result of the excellent collaboration between the BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery, working as a team throughout the campaign period.

“Alhamdulillah, we gather in a spirited manner when we get a good mandate from the people.

“We can see that when we work together as a team and cooperate, the result can be extremely inspiring. This is not the solo effort of any party, it is indeed a team effort. Alhamdulillah, we proved that here with the people’s support,” he said.

Onn Hafiz, also the Mahkota by-election director, told reporters this after the official announcement of the result at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here tonight, which was also attended by leaders from BN and PH.

BN retained the Mahkota state seat after its candidate, Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah won with a resounding majority of 20,648 votes, leaving his Perikatan Nasional (PN) rival Mohamad Haizan Jaafar securing just 7,347 votes.

Onn Hafiz also thanked the leadership, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the BN chairman, and all party machinery in the Unity Government, who had toiled day and night throughout the by-election period.

“On behalf of BN, I wish to express a million thanks to every voter who gave us the mandate, as promised, and tomorrow Syed Hussien will get straight to work for the community,” he said.

With the by-election out of the way, Onn Hafiz hopes all parties will return to their actual tasks and serve the country and state.

He said that the state government, under his leadership, would continue to protect the welfare of the people, improve the economy and take the state and Malaysia to a higher level.