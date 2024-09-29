King, Queen wish Kelantan Sultan Happy Birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia and Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia expressed best wishes to the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V on his 55th birthday.

The royal couple gave the wishes in a post uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook today.

“May Allah SWT bless him with happiness and long life,“ according to the post.

The state of Kelantan celebrates the Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday every September 29 as a public holiday.