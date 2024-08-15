Johor proposes using recycled, rain water for data centre development

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is planning to include conditions regarding the use of recycled water and rainwater for the development of data centres in the state to prevent domestic water consumption from being affected by the development of the sector.

State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the state government had introduced the Johor State Data Centre Development Planning Guidelines to coordinate and monitor data centre development planning since April this year.

“We will introduce certain conditions regarding the use of recycling water, rainwater and the latest technology so that we can save water,“ he told reporters after the Invest Johor 2020 opening ceremony by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi here today.

He said the state water operator Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd had also held discussions with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation so that the development of data centres in Johor would not affect domestic consumption.

Last month Onn Hafiz said Johor managed to attract more than 50 data centres over the last two years with Sedenak Tech Park (STeP) alone having a capacity of over one gigawatt (GW).

According to a financial portal which cited sources from US tech giant Google, a typical 100 megawatt data centre uses around 4.2 million litres per day for cooling purposes.