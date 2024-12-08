JPJ cracks down on touts at Penang international airport

GEORGE TOWN: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has taken action against private vehicle owners for offering illegal passenger transport or car rental services at Penang International Airport near here.

According to a Penang JPJ Facebook post, nine private vehicles, including rental, e-hailing cars, and taxis, were seized during Op Ulat on Aug 10 and 11.

“Investigations revealed that the drivers of these vehicles were transporting local tourists and charging them fees according to their destinations,” it said.

JPJ advised the public to opt for licensed public transportation to ensure a smooth and safe journey to their destination.

JPJ will continue its enforcement activities and impose strict action against drivers and owners of private vehicles offering such illegal services, it added.