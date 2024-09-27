JPJ to discuss with SPA, JPA on recruiting more personnel

MELAKA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will hold discussions with the Public Service Commission (SPA) and the Public Service Department (JPA) to request the recruitment of additional officers and personnel next year.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said this is due to the need for more officers and personnel, particularly in the enforcement division, in addition to the department’s core business areas such as automotive engineering, driver licensing, and vehicle licensing.

He added that the recruitment is also to address shortages of officers and personnel in several states, including Kuala Lumpur and Johor, which have recorded staffing levels below 90 per cent.

“As of now, JPJ’s staffing is at 82 per cent, and we still have many vacancies to fill...if the request for additional recruitment is approved by the JPA, more than 250 new officers and staff will be recruited next year.

“Next year, we will focus on enforcement through various new enforcement operations currently being planned, and we need more officers and personnel,“ he told reporters after closing the 2024 Road Transport Officer Basic Course here today.