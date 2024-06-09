JPJ to improve service quality at counters

BUTTERWORTH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will introduce four improvements starting this Monday, focusing primarily on services at its counters nationwide to reduce customer congestion and waiting times

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said this immediate step was taken following a suggestion by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar after visiting the Galeria JPJ Branch in Putrajaya on Monday.

However, he noted that the improvements would be carried out in stages after discussions with state directors, as the implementation methods would vary for each state.

“Firstly, JPJ will provide facilitators whom we will call JPJ Assist. These officers will assist and guide customers in completing transactions that can be done online.

“Secondly, we will encourage customers to renew their Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM) and Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) online through the MyJPJ app and the mySIKAP portal,“ he told a press conference after visiting the Penang JPJ here today.

Additionally, Aedy Fadly said JPJ would enhance the JPJeQ system to allow customers to obtain queue numbers by scanning a QR code.

He explained that with this improvement, customers would not need to wait long at the counter and could be anywhere while waiting for their queue number.

“They would receive a notification about their queue status directly on their smartphones 10 minutes before their number is called,” he said.

He added that JPJ would also amend the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for vehicle licensing and driver licensing transactions involving physical documents or forms, replacing them with e-documents or e-forms.

“These can be completed in advance by customers before coming to the JPJ counter. This way, customers do not need to queue for a number or visit the counter,“ he said.