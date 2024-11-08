JWP enhances infrastructure, welfare initiatives in Labuan

LABUAN: The Department of Federal Territories (JWP) has reaffirmed its commitment to improve the welfare of the people through enhanced infrastructure and services.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr. Zaliha Mustafa said a series of programmes have been designed to meet the needs of the local population.

Speaking at the launch of MYGROCER Kampung Bukit Kalam today, Dr. Zaliha said the JWP has developed plans to ensure basic needs of the people are met.

“The launch of MYGROCER @ Wilayah and Tamu Budaya, which offers essential goods at lower prices, is part of JWP’s efforts to alleviate the financial burden of the people,“ she said.

Dr. Zaliha also highlighted that MYGROCER @ Wilayah has been successfully operating in at least 26 villages across the island, in collaboration with various organisations including the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), Farmers’ Organization Authority, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia, Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission, the Health Department, and the Federal Territories Foundation.

In addition to these initiatives, Dr. Zaliha had announced an allocation of RM1.9 million by JWP for the construction of a Community Hall in Kampung Patau-Patau, a project that began in February last year and completed a few days ago.

Dr. Zaliha also said JWP in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO), is providing sponsorship for the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) to support 900 small traders in Labuan.