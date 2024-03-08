K2K Youth Conference empowers young voices, fosters democratic engagement - Fahmi

PUCHONG: The Kita-Untuk-Kita (K2K) Youth Conference provides opportunities and a platform for young people to voice their opinions, present their views and gain a clearer understanding of Dewan Rakyat proceedings, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Through the programme, young people could propose specific motions to be brought to the government’s attention.

Fahmi said each motion would then be forwarded to him for further action by the relevant ministers.

“We hope they engage in democracy in a healthy and productive manner (through the K2K conference). I will continue to support this initiative as it is justified,” he told reporters after officiating the conference, held for the third time and participated by 38 delegates here today.

The K2K Youth Conference is an initiative to train and develop quality young leaders in line with the nation’s needs.

Participants are empowered through debate sessions, discussions and problem-solving skills similar to those in parliamentary sessions.

Fahmi said the 38 participants would be taken to Parliament to observe the Dewan Rakyat proceedings during the Budget 2025 presentation in October.

“We aim to enhance understanding and literacy of democracy, especially among the younger generation,” he said.

In his opening speech, Fahmi also announced a contribution of RM20,000 to the 38 young participants for the programmes they undertake.

Budget 2025 will be presented in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 18, themed “Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera”.