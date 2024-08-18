KDN receives 13,012 personal identification applications from Sarawakians

KUCHING: The Home Ministry (KDN), through the Special Task Force (PPK) to address the issue of people without identification documents in Sarawak, has received 13,012 applications from residents in the state to obtain personal identification documents.

The ministry, in a statement today, said that the total figure was the result of operations carried out by PPK in the field, involving various zones and areas in Sarawak, as of July 31.

This special task force has been established to help solve the problem of Sarawakians without identification documents.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reportedly said that Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg agreed to extend the term of the special task force for another year, to solve the problem of Sarawakians who do not have identification documents.

He said that this is because some zones in the state have not yet completed the process of gathering information, especially in the interiors.

Saifuddin Nasution said this after holding a meeting of the Sarawak-level Special Committee on Citizenship, together with Sarawak Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development (KPWK) Minister, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, here yesterday.