Perlis customs seize RM2.95 million in cannabis and cigarettes

KANGAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized cannabis and cigarettes worth RM2.95 million in three separate operations this month.

Perlis Customs director Ismail Hashim confirmed the seizure of 30kg of cannabis valued at RM2.94 million at the Kuala Perlis marine entry point.

The cannabis was found in four gunny sacks containing 146 transparent plastic packs during an inspection on August 7.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another incident, customs officers seized 22,400 cigarettes worth RM6,720 with unpaid tax of RM15,456 from a Proton Iswara in Kuala Perlis.

A 54-year-old man was arrested but later released on RM5,000 Customs bail after the August 6 roadside inspection.

On August 7, authorities found 27,000 cigarettes worth RM8,100 with unpaid tax of RM18,630 in an unoccupied house in Taman Kepala Batas, Kedah.

Both cigarette cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) and 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama