Policeman killed in Seremban crash involving suspected drunk driver

SEREMBAN: A policeman died after his motorcycle was struck by a car driven by a man suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred early this morning on Jalan Temiang near Sekolah Kebangsaan Temiang.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din confirmed the victim was a 23-year-old constable from Jalan Campbell police station. The officer sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital around an hour later.

Initial investigations revealed the victim was on duty and riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle from Seremban towards Temiang. He was hit by a Perodua Bezza driven by a 26-year-old man who lost control and veered into the wrong lane.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. A blood sample was taken for testing at the Chemistry Department.

Mohamad Hatta stated the suspect has been remanded for six days starting today. The case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Authorities urged witnesses or those with information to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Shahrizan Khairi at 019-8461792. - Bernama