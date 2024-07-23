KDN to review Forbes report naming KL as 5th most dangerous city to visit in Southeast Asia

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that his ministry will be reviewing the Forbes Advisor report that listed Kuala Lumpur as the fifth most dangerous city to visit in Southeast Asia.

He said that the Forbes Advisor report contradicted the Global Peace Index 2024 (GPI) released by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) last June, which reported that Malaysia ranked 10th as one of the most peaceful countries in the world.

“I take it (Forbes Advisor report) as a statement made by Forbes. Regardless of the analysis, the commitment of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is towards ensuring public safety and order, and this is under our purview,” he told a press conference after the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Forbes Advisor in its latest report ranked Kuala Lumpur as the fifth most dangerous city to visit in Southeast Asia.

Other cities named in the same category were Yangon, Myanmar; Manila, Philippines; Jakarta, Indonesia; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; and Bangkok, Thailand.

Saifuddin Nasution the GPI metrics were clear but the Forbes Advisor metrics needed to be reviewed first before giving further comments