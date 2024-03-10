Kedah flood victims drop to 89

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah continued to decrease to 89 people from 25 families as of 8 this morning compared to 97 people from 28 families last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force deputy director, Major (PA) Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all the victims were placed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Merah in Kota Setar district.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Infobanjir portal said Sungai Kedah at the Lebuhraya Bridge in Kota Setar exceeded the warning level of 1.77 metres (m).

Meanwhile in PERAK, the number of flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak PPS in Bagan Serai this morning, remained at 34 victims from 10 families.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said all the victims were residents of Kampung Matang Tengah, who were transferred to the PPS since 2 pm yesterday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is forecasting stormy weather in all districts in Perak this evening

Apart from that, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage informed that the water level of Sungai Kampar in Kampung Baru Kuala Dipang is at the warning level with the water level reaching 21.79 metres which is above the normal level at 21.41 metres.