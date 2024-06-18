Kelantan PKR sets up anak muda MADANI NGO for youth

PASIR MAS: Kelantan PKR will set up a special non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Anak Muda MADANI for youth in the state.

Kelantan PKR leadership council chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor said the NGO will be run completely by Kelantan PKR Youth and is seen as being the best method to gather and unite youth through various activities.

“Youths understand each other the best and I pass this mandate to the state PKR Youth chief, youth must be moulded from today to allow them a chance in mainstream politics,” he told Bernama after attending the Kelantan PKR Youth Aidiladha MADANI Korban event at Kampung Binjal Kangkong here today, where he distributed around 500 packs of beef to villagers.

He also shared that Kelantan PKR would send 50 members daily to help the party machinery throughout the campaign period for the Sungai Bakap by-election, with nominations set for June 22 and polling scheduled for June 6.

“There will be two branches assigned there every two days to assist the machinery according to the set work schedule. We will also adopt the Sungai Kecil ballot box, where we will ‘encamp’ ourselves from nomination day till polling day,” he said.