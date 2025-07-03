TFC to play six pre-season friendlies

THE new-look Terengganu FC (TFC) squad will be tested through six friendly matches as part of their preparations for the 2025/26 Super League campaign.

Head coach Badrul Afzan Razali said the Turtles will first face Kelantan Red Warriors in Kota Bharu on July 4, before hosting Penang FC in Kuala Terengganu on July 8.

He said that from July 13 to 18, the Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus-based TFC will be in Kuala Lumpur for four more friendlies, including matches against two ASEAN clubs.

“On July 13, TFC will take on PDRM FC, followed by Cambodian club Svay Rieng FC (July 15), UM Damansara United (July 16) and Phnom Penh Crown FC (July 18).

“After that, we will return to Terengganu and may schedule several more pre-season matches before the 2025/26 league season, expected to begin in mid-August,“ he said during a training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex here.

Badrul Afzan said he has finalised the squad comprising 22 local players and six imports.

According to him, two of the foreign players - Nurillo Tukhtasinov and Junior Ngong Sam - began training with their teammates yesterday, while the remaining four are expected to arrive in Terengganu by the third week of this month at the latest.