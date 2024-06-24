A primary school in Kelantan has garnered praise for its commitment to selling nutritious meals for its students at the canteen instead of the more commonly offered processed food.

SK Hamzah 1 in Machang, Kelantan, has eliminated processed foods like hotdogs and nuggets from its menu, focusing instead on providing balanced and healthier options.

The nutrition information unit of Kelantan’s health department highlighted the school canteen’s efforts in a Facebook post, showcasing a variety of healthy food options available to students during recess.

The photos revealed a vibrant selection of fresh-cut fruits, choices between stir-fried or soup noodles, various forms of fried protein and vegetables and plain water.

ALSO READ: Urgent need for food safety education

Notably absent were junk foods, processed snacks such as fries, chips, tea and coffee.

This initiative has been met with widespread approval from netizens who commended the canteen for prioritising the nutritional needs of children.

However, some expressed concerns about the inclusion of fried items and the seemingly plain appearance of the noodles.

In response to these concerns, the local government unit acknowledged that while steaming or grilling would be healthier alternatives to frying, it is essential to consider the palatability of the food to ensure it appeals to children.

“What’s important is that they are using real meat instead of processed meat like those found in hotdogs, nuggets and burger meats,“ the unit stated.

Additionally, the unit mentioned that they have already since advised the canteen to incorporate more vegetables and protein into their stir fried noodles dishes.

READ MORE: Eye on food sold at schools