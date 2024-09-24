Kelantan PTPTN allocates RM4.28 million for loan advance benefiting 2,853 students

GUA MUSANG: The Kelantan branch of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has allocated RM4.28 million for the Loan Advance Payment (WPP) facility, benefiting 2,853 students enrolling in higher education this October.

Its director, Hamdan Razali said each eligible student will receive RM1,500 to help cover initial expenses as they prepare to enter public higher education institutions (IPTA) and polytechnics.

“This initiative reflects PTPTN’s commitment to easing the financial burden on both students and parents, ensuring that no student is left behind in pursuing higher education due to financial challenges,” he said during a ceremony to distribute RM54,000 in PTPTN WPP and donations to 36 prospective students from the Nenggiri state constituency.

The WPP is available to students who accepted the advance loan during their IPTA and polytechnic application through UPU Online or the IPTA admissions portal and who meet the eligibility criteria.

Hamdan said the WPP offer letter is valid for two months, allowing students to claim the WPP at any Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad branch nationwide, from today until Nov 23. To do so, students must bring their offer letter and MyKad.

“Claims must be made in person, representatives are not allowed. The WPP is part of the PTPTN loan, with repayments deducted at RM500 per semester,” he added.

Deductions will start from the second semester and will occur three times in total.

In addition, he said students can apply for PTPTN loans online via the myPTPTN application, according to the application dates set for each IPTA.

“Students who want to apply for PTPTN loans need to have a SSPN savings account, which can be set up using the myPTPTN application. If students do not plan to register at the offered IPTA or do not want to apply for a PTPTN loan, they are advised not to claim this WPP,” he added.