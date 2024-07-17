Kelantan signs MoU with Japan firm to develop Integrated Solid Waste Disposal Site

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government, through the Kelantan Utilities Mubaarakan Holdings Sdn Bhd (KUM), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a company from Japan to develop the Integrated Solid Waste Disposal Site and Carbonisation Facility Project in Tanah Merah.

State Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said the MoU was signed between KUM and Japan Orchid Inc (J.Orchid) today.

Izani said KUM and J.Orchid began interacting in 2023 when J.Orchid tabled a proposal paper during a meeting with KUM and its subsidiary, Pengurusan Sisa Pepejal Mubaarakan Sdn Bhd (PSPM).

“KUM, through PSPM, is the company responsible for existing solid waste management in Kota Bharu, the Beris Lalang disposal site in Bachok, where this site receives waste from the local authorities, namely the Kota Bharu Municipal Council, the Bachok District Council and the Pasir Puteh District Council,“ he told reporters after the MoU signing ceremony here today.

J.Orchid company director Hayakawa Yoriaki and Izani signed the MoU.