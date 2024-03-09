Kepala Batas MP’s allegation linking Chin Peng to me is defamatory - Kit Siang

GEORGE TOWN: DAP veteran politician Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang told the High Court here today that it was defamatory to insinuate he and Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng shared the same ideology.

Kit Siang added that his reputation had been tarnished by Kepala Batas MP Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad’s allegations that he was related to Chin Peng and former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, which insinuated that he was linked to a conspiracy to destroy Malaysia.

In the cross-examination before High Court Judge Datuk Quay Chew Soon, Siti Mastura’s counsel Yusfarizal Yussoff asked Kit Siang if it is normal for politicians to have different ideologies and political views.

Kit Siang agreed but stated that such differences need not have to be defamatory.

When Yusfarizal asserted that PAS’ political ideology was to uphold Islam in the democratic system, Kit Siang replied that “we all uphold Islam” and that he had no issues with PAS wanting to introduce Syariah law as long as it was within the confines of the Federal Constitution.

Kit Siang had earlier shared during the examination-in-chief by his counsel Datuk Sankara Nair that he had been shocked and outraged when he first heard of Siti Mastura’s allegations against him, adding that her statements were reckless without any possibility of being backed by evidence.

Meanwhile, Kit Siang’s son, Lim Guan Eng, who was the second witness today, said he was offended by Siti Mastura’s allegations that his family was related to Chin Peng as it bore strong implications.

He pointed out that her statement was a two-pronged attack which not only linked his family to communist ideology but also implied that his family had a ‘Chinese agenda’.

“Her statement is dangerous because PAS has many supporters who might believe and repeat this lie,“ he added.

Today’s hearing was held after Kit Siang, Guan Eng and Teresa Kok sued Siti Mastura over statements she made at a political rally while campaigning for the Kemaman by-election, in which she linked them to Chin Peng and Lee.

The hearing, scheduled for six days, will continue on Sept 17.