KIGIP offers attractive, quality career prospects - Tengku Zafrul

BAGAN SERAI: The development of the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) is set to offer attractive and high-quality career prospects for local talents in the surrounding area, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul said that KIGIP will become a hub in northern Malaysia for nurturing talent and innovation, leveraging its strategic location near various high-level educational and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, as well as the Pusat Latihan Giat MARA.

“This strategic location will ensure an adequate supply of skilled graduates to fill skilled and high-value positions in KIGIP, prioritising and providing opportunities for skilled local workers to further develop,“ he said during his welcoming speech at the launching ceremony of the KIGIP Master Plan officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Tengku Zafrul highlighted that KIGIP is seen as complementing the spillover demand aligned with the rapid growth of industries in Penang and the Kulim High-Tech Park.

According to Tengku Zafrul, he believes that once KIGIP is fully operational, it will make a significant contribution to the country’s economic development.

“With its unique value proposition, KIGIP is not about competition, but rather complementing the existing industrial parks in its vicinity,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Saarani, in his address, noted that KIGIP, which will soon take root in the northern part of the state, will strengthen the industrial ecosystem in Perak.

He said that in the southern part of the state, the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV) is already established in Tanjong Malim, while on the west coast, there are the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC) and the Perak Halal Industrial Park (Perak HIP), along with the Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP) in Kinta.

“With a robust industrial ecosystem, we hope to bring abundant benefits to the people through the creation of new economic centres that provide employment opportunities, as well as spaces and opportunities for entrepreneurship and livelihoods,“ he said.

“The presence of KIGIP also brings along the construction of a new Water Treatment Plant (LRA), which will undoubtedly bring new hope to the residents, especially in the Kerian district, who have long suffered from water scarcity issues, including farmers who toil to cultivate agricultural lands,“ he added.