KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience to the Rais (President) of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov at Istana Negara.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook, the meeting between the two old friends that also discussed opportunities for bilateral collaboration lasted about 45 minutes.

The Republic of Tatarstan is a region in the Russian Federation where Muslims comprise most of the population.