King presents royal invitation to Coronation Ceremony to Brunei Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim today presented the instrument of royal invitation to his Coronation Ceremony as the 17th King of Malaysia to the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the presentation of the royal invitation took place during the royal audience at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, after which Their Majesties proceeded to a luncheon.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim was welcomed on arrival at the Brunei Royal Flight Hangar by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik and His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

Minister of Communication Fahmi Fadzil, Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, Foreign Ministry Head of Protocol Datuk Mohd Aini Atan and acting Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Nur Ezira Mahadi were in attendance.

The King’s Coronation is slated to be held at Istana Negara on July 20.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.