Senator files report over seditious claims of forcing bodyguard to eat pork

NIBONG TEBAL: A senator has filed a police report regarding alleged seditious remarks claiming he forced his Muslim bodyguard to consume pork.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said they received a report regarding the incident from the 38-year-old senator at 8.31 pm yesterday.

“The senator filed a police report after receiving a phone call from an individual asking whether it was true that his bodyguard had filed a report against him for forcing him to eat pork.

“The senator has denied the allegation, and his bodyguard also filed a police report to refute the accusation,” he told a press conference at the Seberang Perai Selatan district police headquarters here today.

Hamzah said that checks revealed no report had been made by the senator’s bodyguard alleging that he was forced to eat pork.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code.

In another development, Hamzah said that police arrested two men for their alleged involvement in robbery cases during raids in Juru, Bukit Mertajam, and Air Itam, George Town, yesterday.

He said that the two men, both in their 30s, were arrested by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters at 12.20 am.

“The investigation revealed that the two men were involved in five robbery cases resulting in injuries and one motorcycle theft in the Seberang Perai Tengah district, resulting in a total loss of RM12,35.

“Following their arrest, we confiscated several items, including knives, cash in various currencies, and two motorcycles believed to have been stolen,” he said.

Hamzah added that the two suspects, who have 25 and 14 prior criminal records, have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations under Section 394 of the Penal Code.