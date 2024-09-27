Police tracking GISBH transactions, assets - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are actively tracking financial transactions and assets belonging to GlSB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in the country, according to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the process takes some time because it depends on the investigation of the detained individuals and intelligence information obtained.

“The process of tracking the funds belonging to GISBH is ongoing and includes tracing the accounts of several related companies as well as the personal accounts of certain individuals, whether members of GISBH or outsiders.

“So far, most of the GISBH assets have been seized in raids carried out through Phase 1 to Phase 4 recently,” he said when contacted here today.

Razarudin said the results of monitoring found almost all premises related to GISBH were not operating following the large-scale raids carried out, in addition to being influenced by the exposure of the organisation’s activities by a social media account that claimed it was involved in heresy.

“Following the revelation, the community’s trust had been further eroded and we believe that after that the GISBH business network began to collapse. The police are gathering as much information as possible to complete the investigation and welcome any reports from former GISBH members and victims,“ ​​he said.

On Sept 23 Sept, Razarudin was reported to have said that a total of 138 accounts related to GISBH, and involving a sum of RM882,795.94, had been frozen. Additionally, 15 more accounts were closed, whereas 22 cars worth RM1,872,085 as well as 14 parcels of land, the value of which are still under investigation, were also frozen.

In other developments, Razarudin confirmed that an important individual believed to be responsible for managing GISBH’s cash flow was arrested via Op Global Phase 4, in Butterworth, Penang, last Saturday.

“Follow-up investigations are still being carried out against the individual along with several other leaders including examining all accounts related to him, and we will track all forms of transactions that may be related to GISBH,“ he added.