King’s Installation: PM Anwar, Singapore’s SM Lee Hsien Loong arrive at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived at Istana Negara to attend the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia today.

The car carrying the couple arrived at the main porch of Istana Negara at 8.45 am.

Also attending the ceremony were Senior Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, and his wife, Ho Ching.

Last Thursday, the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said that Lee, who is also former prime minister of the republic, is among the selected foreign leaders invited by Sultan Ibrahim to attend the installation ceremony.

Both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir were among the 700 guests at the palace today.

The guests were greeted on arrival by Communications Minister who is also the chairman of the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events, Fahmi Fadzil and his wife, Azrina Puteri Mohamed Mahyuddin.

On Jan 31, Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office to reign as the 17th King of Malaysia for the next five years.

For the ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim wore the ‘Muskat’, the official dress of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, made of black wool with gold embroidery and decorated with traditional ‘awan larat’ and hibiscus - the national flower – patterns, while Her Majesty the Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah looked elegant in a golden Kurung Johor outfit adorned with the golden hibiscus motif embroidery.

The sounds of the nafiri (trumpet) by the Malaysian Armed Forces and the tune of “Raja Berangkat” played by the Royal Nobat (Orchestra) of Perak echoed as the royal couple headed to sit on the throne, which is intricately carved with the 99 names of Allah and features a dome design at the top.

The entrance of Their Majesties into the Throne Room not only attracted the attention of the 700 guests at the palace but also millions of Malaysians and foreigners watching the live streaming of the event on televisions and social media platforms.

Notably, Sultan Ibrahim’s ascension to the federal throne also made him the second generation of the Johor Sultanate to hold the esteemed position after his father, the late Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail, reigned as the eighth Yang di-Pertuan Agong from 1984 to 1989.

The installation ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim began with a Royal Salute steeped in military tradition by the three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces, symbolising the pledge of loyalty of the national defence forces to the King as their Supreme Commander.

