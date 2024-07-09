King’s warning sends clear message that recipients of honours not above the law - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The warning from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to withdraw federal awards, medals and honours from recipients who are involved in crime, tarnish the country’s image or are punished by the courts sends a clear message that they are not above the law, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the reminder shows that His Majesty wants the recipients of such honours to keep their integrity intact all the time and avoid involvement in criminal activities, especially corruption.

“His Majesty’s order serves as a guidance for us to celebrate and recognise those who have contributed significantly to the government and society. However, at the same time, this recognition does not mean that they are above the law,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after opening the Lembah Pantai Piala MADANI Hari-Hari Bola Carnival at Universiti Malaya.

Sultan Ibrahim made the statement at the investiture ceremony during the conferment of awards, medals and honours in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday earlier today at the Balairung Seri of Istana Negara.