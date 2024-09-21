King takes time to meet Malaysian diaspora in China

BEIJING: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, graciously took time today to meet with the Malaysian diaspora in China.

Sultan Ibrahim, who is on his maiden state visit to the republic from Sept 19 to 22 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, attended the reception held at a hotel here at 10 am.

Also in attendance were Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zain, and Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad.

Over 300 Malaysians, including businesspeople, university students, and members of the Malaysian embassy in China were in attendance at the nearly hour-long reception, which featured traditional Chinese cultural performances.

Before departing, His Majesty warmly interacted with and greeted the Malaysians, who were excited to meet the nation’s foremost leader.

His Majesty also took the time to inquire about their well-being.

The King’s state visit reflects the strong bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, which have been rapidly developing since being elevated to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and marks the first official visit by a Malaysian King to China in 10 years, representing a significant moment for both nations as they celebrate this milestone.

Today, Sultan Ibrahim is also scheduled to visit the COMAC Beijing Aircraft Technology Research Institute to explore the latest advancements in China’s aviation technology.

His Majesty is scheduled to return to Malaysia tomorrow.